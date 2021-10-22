Pregnant, vaccinated woman catches COVID-19, gives birth while on ventilator

By Allen Devlin

COWETA COUNTY, Georgia (WGCL) — A pregnant Coweta County woman vaccinated against COVID-19 caught the virus while pregnant and was admitted to the hospital where she was later placed on a ventilator.

Although she spent several weeks in the hospital in and out of consciousness, Wendy Davidson says she doesn’t remember a thing.

“Not a day. I just came out of the hospital with drop foot,” said Davidson. “I always ask Jeremy [husband] what happened then, why, where, who, and he tells me. I’ll grasp it but then I’ll forget it.”

Jeremy says at one point, Wendy’s oxygen reached the mid 60’s, and that’s when doctors elected to put her on a ventilator.

“The nurse was in the room and she was like hey, we’re getting ready to intubate your wife and put her on the ventilator and I was like, ‘What?” said Jeremy. “I was like ‘are you serious what’s going on?’, and they said her oxygen’s dipped really low.”

The entire time she was in the hospital, Wendy was pregnant with the couple’s first child. At some points due to her COVID diagnosis, the health of the both Wendy and the child were in jeopardy.

28 weeks into her pregnancy and a couple of weeks into her stay at Kennestone Hospital, medical staff elected to perform an emergency C-section to deliver the baby in an attempt to stabilize both Wendy and the child. In what doctors call a miracle, the baby was delivered at 28 weeks and weighed just 3 pounds and currently is staying in NICU.

Wendy had to be told she delivered her first child, as she did not remember a thing.

“Every time I see my son I want to cry,” said Wendy as she fought back tears. “I wanted to see him come out, you know, but, I didn’t get that luxury.”

“She’s been trying to piece it together,” said Jeremy. “She’ll ask me when he was born, what happened, how she got over in the neuro-center, it’s just, everything is just strange to her.”

Wendy was discharged from the hospital for the first time this week. The couples newborn baby, Gabriel Davidson, is continuing to improve and put on weight and is expected to come home at the end of November.

“The whole time I was in the hospital, I was in Miracle mom,” said Wendy as she described what medical staff at Kennestone used to describe her stay and subsequent delivery in the hospital while battling COVID. “Oh you’re miracle baby’s mom. I am. Oh you’re miracle mom.”

Wendy is continuing to recover at home with Jeremy.

