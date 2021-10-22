Must-watch videos of the week
By Jodi Upchurch, CNN
A pug’s predictions go viral, a massive fish almost breaks scientists’ scale, and John Legend is serenaded by a street performer. These are the must-watch videos of the week.
‘No bones’ to pick
A 13-year-old adopted pug has over 1.7 million followers on TikTok for his hilarious forecasts of the future. Meet Noodle and his “no bones day.”
We’re gonna need a bigger scale
A massive sunfish that measures nine and a half feet long was caught by scientists who believe it could weigh more than 4,000 pounds after it nearly broke their scale.
Penny for your thoughts
Rudy Giuliani used a filter to make himself look like Abraham Lincoln in a peculiar attack on Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe.
A legendary surprise
A street performer in Boston was singing a John Legend song when she spotted “The Voice” judge in the crowd.
Sporty Spice sent home
British pop star Mel C failed to impress the judges and was voted out on “Grease” night on “Dancing with the Stars.”
