Lemon Baked Cod With Pistachio Crust

This 30-minute recipe is light and satisfying, offering a nice crunch from the pistachios. This flavor profile would also work great on other seafoods available, like salmon, trout and tilapia.

My husband’s must-have accompaniment with most seafood dishes is tartar sauce. And his is the best! If you have a bit more time to spare, he makes it quickly with just a handful of ingredients: mayonnaise, chopped dill pickles, lemon juice, Cajun seasoning, Dijon mustard, salt and pepper. While it isn’t required to make this dish, it’s a nice addition if tartar sauce is a must for you, too.

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients

3 tablespoons (45 milliliters) extra-virgin olive oil

1 lemon, zest finely grated, then fruit cut into wedges

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1⁄4 teaspoon salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1 pound (455 grams) cod or pollock fillet, cut into 4 pieces

1⁄3 cup (37 grams) roasted and salted shelled pistachios, finely chopped

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit (180 degrees Celsius, or gas mark 4). Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat.

2. In a small bowl, combine the olive oil, lemon zest, Italian seasoning, salt and pepper.

3. Place the cod on the prepared baking sheet and spoon the seasoned oil on the fillets, rubbing it onto all sides. Dip the tops of the cod into the pistachios and press gently, forming a top crust, and place back on the pan.

4. Bake until the fish is sizzling around the edges and opaque and nearly firm in the middle, about 15 minutes. Serve with the lemon wedges.

