Victim survives attempted murder, home riddled with bullets

KING CITY, Calif. (KION) The victims of a targeted shooting in King City are alive and unharmed yet they fear for their safety since the suspects of their attack have not been arrested.

Police said the victim's home on N. Vanderhurst Avenue showed bullet holes along with a car at the property. Officers say they located several casings, bullet fragments, and a victim who appeared to have been targeted.

The gunman is wanted for attempted murder and police are asking anyone who has any information that can help find the suspect or suspects to please come forward.