New program helps low-income families repair, replace heat pumps

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — A new program in Asheville aims to expand a local group’s efforts to help families in need keep winter energy costs down.

The offering by Energy Savers Network (ESN) provides energy-efficiency upgrades to low-income residents by repairing or replacing the heat pumps of qualified houses at no cost to the homeowners.

Officials with ESN say, among their clients, the greatest energy burdens come from homes where the primary heating source is electric resistance heat, oil, propane, or malfunctioning electric heat pumps.

“Unfortunately, these clients on limited incomes are not financially able to resolve these problems,” Energy Savers Network (ESN) Operations Coordinator Steffi Rausch said in a press release. “By addressing this energy burden, we can help our most vulnerable residents, often members of marginalized groups, while reducing carbon pollution and advancing our region’s energy goals in a cost-effective manner that provides benefits over years to come.”

ESN said this new program is possible thanks to a $10,000 grant from Bank of America Charitable Foundation and a matching grant from a private donor.

ESN is located at the nonprofit Green Built Alliance and operates under the umbrella of its Blue Horizons Project.

ESN says it has provided energy-efficiency upgrades to more than 700 low-income families since 2017 by installing measures including LED lights, water-saving fixtures, interior storm windows, water heater wraps, and blower-door assisted air sealing. ESN also provides health and safety upgrades.

To learn more or get involved as a donor or volunteer, visit energysaversnetwork.org.

