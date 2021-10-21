Blindness not stopping 8th grader from competing in cross country

By Keith Russell

FORNEY, Texas (KTVT) — Every step Emma Stephens would take brought her one step closer to her goal.

The Forney ISD 8th grader says “I had been on the treadmill for around a year of so….walking for 30 minutes”.

Waking that would eventually lead to running and the Forney ISD 8th grader earning her first spot on the cross country team.

Her father, Jason Stephens, explains “limitations is a mindset. You can accomplish what you want if you put the work in”.

One of Emma’s keys to turning a limitation into motivation was the right support system…Mistie and Jason Stephens….started fostering Emma at age 4 and adopted her at age 5.

Her mom, Mistie Stephens says “of all the people in the world….God chose us”.

Folks who never judge a book by its cover.

Emma completely lost her vision at age 3.

The reason it hasn’t been a stretch to fit in….she proactively tells her classmates about her condition.

Emma says “I give them the opportunity to ask questions at that moment”.

That prevents them from being tethered to the idea that she’s that much different than them.

She says “they look beyond the fact that I’m blind”.

Emma’s personal message to me….Dear Mr Russell, thank you for showing interest in my story. Who wouldn’t be interested in a story that once again proves in life…anything is possible.

Emma says “I’m gonna have to do it differently….but that’s one of my goals…to just do it”.

Her mom chimes in “she’s a champion”.

Yes, she is!

