New York City vaccine requirement will extend to 160,500 city workers, Mayor Bill de Blasio says

New York City’s vaccine mandate will extend to 160,500 municipal workers, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday.

Prior to de Blasio’s announcement, all New York City public school teachers and other educational staff were required to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

New York City’s health care workers were already required to get vaccinated under the state’s vaccination mandate.

Other city workers either had to be vaccinated or get tested weekly.

