45-year-old man survives shooting in Watsonville

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) Santa Cruz Sheriff's office reported a shooting that happened Saturday morning at around 9:20 a.m. in the apartment complex on Stewart Avenue in Watsonville. The 45-year-old victim was shot and transported to the hospital. The sheriff's office said he is expected to survive.

Deputies believe the victim was targeted and they're currently looking for the suspect who was described as a Hispanic male. According to the Sheriff's office, witnesses said the suspect fled the area in a sedan. Detectives don't believe the incident was related to the homicide on Sunday.

If you have any information about the shooting, contact Sargent Billy Burnett at 831-454-7702.