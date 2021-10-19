‘Squid Game’ Halloween costumes are topping internet searches

By Leah Asmelash, CNN

It looks like outfits inspired by Netflix’s “Squid Game” are sure to make an appearance at Halloween parties everywhere.

Searches for “Squid Game costume” are outnumbering searches for other film and TV character costumes, according to a study conducted by Design Bundles. Though the show only debuted on the streaming service last month, Design Bundles found that costumes from the show had shot to the top of the costume charts, accounting for nearly one-third of the top 11 most popular costume searches.

Following “Squid Game,” Halloween mainstays like Catwoman, Harley Quinn, Joker and Spider-Man rounded out the top five searches, with characters like Pennywise, Harry Potter and Wonder Woman also making appearances in the top ten, according to Design Bundles’ findings.

Netflix recently told CNN that 111 million accounts had watched “Squid Game” since its premiere in September, saying that the anti-capitalist drama is its “biggest-ever series at launch.” Previously, 82 million accounts watched “Bridgerton” — another Netflix smash hit — within the first 28 days of its debut, the streaming giant said. But “Squid Game” quickly surpassed that number within a shorter period.

“When we first started investing in Korean series and films in 2015, we knew we wanted to make world-class stories for the core K-content fans across Asia and the world,” said Minyoung Kim, Netflix’s vice president of content for Asia Pacific, excluding India, last week. “Today, Squid Game has broken through beyond our wildest dreams.”

The-CNN-Wire

