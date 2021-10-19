Santa Cruz Fire reports two smaller fires in Pogonip Park “suspicious in nature”

POGONIP PARK, Calif. (KION) In addition to the Pogonip Park Fire was burning that started on Oct 15, Santa Cruz Fire Department and Cal Fire reported two other smaller fires started at the same park on Emma McCrary Trail on Saturday. Santa Cruz Fire said they were both "suspicious in nature."

The first fire was 100 ft by 100 ft on Golf Club Drive about 300 yards north from the gate entrance. Crews were able to attack it out with hand tools and hoses.

While crews were under structure protection assignment to protect the Clubhouse, they saw a second fire adjacent to the location about 70 ft by 50 ft. According to Santa Cruz Fire, crews called for immediate police response when they saw other people were "tampering" with the fire.

Both fires were contained in less than an hour and put out in around 3 hours. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.