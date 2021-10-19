Hollister man arrested for allegedly robbing victim he met through social media

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- A 34-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly robbing another individual he met through social media.

Monterey Police say they responded to reports of a robbery at a motel on the 2100 block of North Fremont on Saturday, October 16.

When they arrived they located the victim handcuffed to a fixture in the bathroom.

The victim claimed he was robbed at gunpoint after meeting the suspect through a social media app. Both the suspect and victim agreed to go up to the victim's motel room after meeting.

Police said the suspect stole the victim's property and also their car before driving away from the scene.

The suspect was eventually tracked down by police at a business in Salinas and arrested.

He was found in possession of a BB gun, stun gun, the victim's property and drugs.

The suspect was booked into the Monterey County Jail without incident and arrested on drug-related charges as well as charges related to the robbery.