7-year-old boy spending fall break cleaning up city one project at a time

By Natasha Williams

LA GRANGE, Kentucky (WLKY) — Connor Dunk is on fall break, but you would never know it.

He is hard at work painting over tags left on a La Grange bakery. Connor’s interest in helping clean up started in a bathroom at a park near where he plays Little League baseball.

His mom says he just couldn’t understand why someone would put scribbles on the bathroom wall.

“He was just really upset that the bathroom had been destroyed. He knew he could fix it and paint over it, and that’s what he wanted to do. He wanted it to look pretty again,” said Brandi Dunk, Connor’s mom.

Brandi Dunk explained to her 7-year-old son they had to call the city and see if it was OK, and they did.

“The next day we reached out to the city of La Grange and said they would love his help. It would be a couple days, so he took his birthday money and went up to Walmart and bought supplies and painted all the graffiti over,” she said.

And he wasn’t done there.

“I saw scribbles on the wall and I wanted to paint it nice,” said Connor, who plans to do even more clean up during the break.

Those scribbles were at the Q&A Sweet Treats on South First Street. It’s one of the places he has taken his paint brush and paint and gone to work.

La Grange’s own little superhero and his mom’s pride and joy.

“I am a very proud mom. Very proud mom moment. I mean, you must be doing something right when they want to take the initiative to help out their community,” said Brandi Dunk, a mother of six.

And the word is getting around, with others showing their appreciation for his hard work.

“I think it is great. They’re a good family, he’s a great kid and it is a great example for what other kids should do,” said La Grange resident Bridget Frailley.

And his mom agrees — as they pack up from his latest project — they are already looking for other areas that need attention too.

