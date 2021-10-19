1 injury reported after plane crash in Waller County, Texas

By Amanda Watts, CNN

A plane carrying 22 people crashed while taking off at Houston Executive Airport on Tuesday morning, officials said.

All passengers and crew were safely removed with one minor injury, Waller County Judge Trey Duhon reported via Facebook.

“The information we have at this time indicates that the plane did not attain altitude at the end of the runway and went across Morton Road, coming to a rest in the field just north of the airport, where it caught on fire,” the judge said.

One person was reporting back pain, according to the post.

The McDonnell Douglas MD-87 “rolled through a fence and caught fire in a field” just after 10 a.m. while attempting to depart, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement.

There were 22 people on board — 19 passengers and three crew, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Sgt. Stephen Woodard, who is at the crash site.

The fire has been extinguished, Woodard said.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will be investigating, with the NTSB as the lead agency.

Waller County Office of Emergency Management tweeted the crash involved an “aircraft that was taking off from the Airport heading north.”

First responders could be seen at the site where the plane appeared to stop across a dirt path and caught fire, according to news footage.

The tail number indicates the aircraft is an MD-87, according to affiliate footage.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Ray Sanchez contributed.