CSUMB President to retire after 10 years

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) California State University of Monterey Bay President Eduardo Ochoa announced he will be retiring at the end of the school year. Ochoa served 39 years with Cal State Universities, 10 of which were as president at CSUMB.

In a letter to students, Ochoa said, "CSUMB has come a long way in the last ten years. While I am honored to have the opportunity to be its president during that time, none of that progress would have occurred if not for the dedication, commitment, and excellence of our faculty, staff, and administrators."

Among the accomplishments he stated were:

Grown enrollment by over a thousand students

Doubled the graduation rate for incoming freshman from 30% to 60%

Raised over $119 million in private support

Created Colleges of Business, Education and Health & Services

Launched the sustainable hosptiatly management program, M.S. physcian assisitant program, and soon to launch the first engineering program

CSU Chancellor Joseph Castro stated that CSU will soon launch a national search to replace Ochoa. Meanwhile, the CSU Board of Trustees will put together a committee with campus and community stakeholders to select a new CSUMB president. More details will be revealed at a later date.