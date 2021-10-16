Mohamed Salah scores second wonder goal in as many Premier League games to spoil Claudio Ranieri return

By Ben Morse, CNN

Mohamed Salah scored his second wonderful solo goal in as many Premier League games as Liverpool spoilt Claudio Ranieri’s return to management in the UK.

In the 54th minute of Liverpool’s comfortable 5-0 win against Watford at Vicarage Road, Salah picked up the ball on the edge of the Watford box with a host of defenders between him and the goal.

Using some delicate footwork and intricate trickery, Salah danced past a couple, faking a shot — which left a player on the ground — before curling home into the bottom corner to round off the outstanding goal.

It comes in the game after the Egyptian’s excellent solo goal against Manchester City two weeks ago in which he jinked past multiple City defenders before firing his right-foot shot past goalkeeper Ederson.

When asked whether he’s scored a better goal before, he said with a smile: “Last game, maybe!”

“I don’t know which one is better, this one or the City one. Every time I’m in the box, I’m trying to give the ball to someone to score,” he told BT Sport.

His goal is his ninth in his last eight consecutive club games, and it is that form that has people suggesting he might be the favorite for this year’s Ballon d’Or award.

And for leading sports scientist Simon Brundish, he believes Salah should be given the award.

“I think if he carries on like this, there’s no argument,” Brundish said.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp agrees.

“His performance was massive today,” the German manager told BT Sport afterward.

“The pass for the first goal was great and the second goal was special. He is top. We all see it. Who is better than him? We don’t have to talk about what Messi and Ronaldo have done for world football and their dominance. But right now, he is the best.”

Ruining the party

Salah’s goal was the crowning moment on what was a comfortable afternoon for Klopp’s men — and a nightmare start for new Watford manager Ranieri.

Sadio Mane got the game off to a perfect start for Liverpool, slotting home with just the keeper to beat after Salah’s delightful assist.

Two goals from Roberto Firmino either side of the halftime break really turned the screw on the home team, before Salah scored his excellent goal.

Firmino wrapped up the afternoon, tapping home from close range to complete his hat trick and move Liverpool atop the Premier League table.

While it was the perfect return to the Premier League after the international break for Liverpool, it was the opposite for Ranieri.

The Italian was appointed as the new manager of the team on a two-year contract earlier in the month.

The 69-year-old replaced Xisco Munoz at the helm, after the Spaniard was sacked after less than 10 months in the job.

It is Ranieri’s first job in the English top-flight since he stunned the footballing world by winning the Premier League with Leicester City in 2015-16.

The Italian left Serie A side Sampdoria in the summer, and his appointment at Watford is the 20th club for which he’s managed.

However, his side looked all at sea for the most of the game, conceding sloppy goals and lacking little going forward.

