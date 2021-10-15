Protesters greet president in Connecticut

By CHRISTIAN COLÓN, ROB POLANSKY

HARTFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — Protesters gathered Friday morning in Hartford ahead of a visit from President Joe Biden’s visit.

Several roads were closed around the state Capitol, but that didn’t stop several people from making their way there with signs and cameras.

Biden stopped around the area around 1:45 p.m. and made remarks about childcare investment.

Some people were just watching and waiting for him to arrive. Others were just there for the pictures.

Still others came to make sure Biden and Gov. Ned Lamont saw them protesting.

One of the group of people Channel 3 spoke with were there to raise awareness on climate change. They said it’s not just a local issue, but also a national issue.

“Science shows the globe is warming at an exponential rate and the time for action is now,” said Ann Gadwah, one protest organizer. “We need to move away from fossil fuels.”

On the other hand, people also had signs against mandates for both vaccines and masks.

“It’s regarding vaccines. It’s regarding masks. It’s regarding the fear mongering. It’s regarding the corruption,” said Delmy Villanueva, a Hartford resident. “There’s crime happening in my state and it’s not just happening in my state it’s happening everywhere.”

