Deputies searching for missing man and 4-month-old in Wisconsin

By WDJT Staff

LAMARTINE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Fond Du Lac County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a 24-year-old man, Jordan, and his 4-month-old daughter, Serenity, who were involved in a minor crash Thursday night, Oct. 14.

The car landed in a ditch around 10:30 p.m. on Brown Rd near Townline Rd in the town of Lamartine.

Deputies say Jordan removed the baby from the vehicle in her car seat and walked into a marshy area.

A woman in the car with the two said she lost site of them a short time later. She was eventually able to get the vehicle out of the ditch and drove back home to the city of Fond du Lac. After being unable to contact Jordan on his cell phone for several hours, she contacted the sheriff’s office at 2:30 a.m.

The empty car seat was located in a wooded area north of the crash scene.

Deputies have been unable to locate or make contact with Jordan or Serenity. He was last seen wearing a dark blue hoodie and gray sweatpants. Serenity was bundled in blankets.

