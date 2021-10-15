At least 21 cats rescued from Kansas City home

By SHAIN BERGAN

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — KC Pet Project is looking for help re-homing some of its animals after taking in 21 cats from a Kansas City home Friday.

The shelter says it has taken in 469 dogs and cats in the last 10 days, leading to critically full facilities. At the home containing 21 cats—near 102nd Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard—the homeowner had become overwhelmed and called authorities to help. Animal Services Officers with the shelter worked to humanely trap the animals and transport them to KC Pet Project.

“The conditions found inside the home were unlivable and many of the cats need immediate medical attention, so our team is working quickly to remove the cats,” said a statement released by KC Pet Project. “Once they are at our shelter, the cats are assessed by our dedicated veterinary and feline teams to determine next steps for their placement.”

