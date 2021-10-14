TSMC confirms plans for semiconductor fab plant in Japan

News

By The Associated Press

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. has confirmed it plans to build a computer chip factory in Japan. TSMC’s CEO C.C. Wei said the company, the world’s largest chip manufacturer, was expanding to better serve its customers and enhance its competitive advantage. Wei said in a earnings conference call that the plan was subject to approval by TSMC’s board of directors. He said the company had a “strong commitment” from both its customers and the Japanese government. Earlier this year, TSMC announced plans to invest $100 billion in the next three years in expanding its manufacturing capacity and supporting research and development.