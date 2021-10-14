Tennessee officials searching for children allegedly taken by great-grandmother

CNN - Regional

By BLAKE SUMMERS

PERRY COUNTY, Tennessee (WSMV) — Perry County Sheriff’s office officials are searching for two children they say was taken by their great-grandmother and never returned.

1-year-old Jeremiah Wayne Larkins and 6-year-old Joanna Lee Alexander were supposed to have been returned to Department of Children Services by 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Their great-grandmother, Jennifer Stransberry Taylor, never showed up with the children and has not been reachable ever since.

Joanna is described as a white female with blonde hair, blue eyes, weighing 50 pounds and standing 4′ tall.

Jeremiah is described as a white male with brown hair, blue eyes, weighing 18 pounds and standing just 2′ tall.

