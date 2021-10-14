Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 6:59 AM

Tennessee officials searching for children allegedly taken by great-grandmother

By BLAKE SUMMERS

Click here for updates on this story

    PERRY COUNTY, Tennessee (WSMV) — Perry County Sheriff’s office officials are searching for two children they say was taken by their great-grandmother and never returned.

1-year-old Jeremiah Wayne Larkins and 6-year-old Joanna Lee Alexander were supposed to have been returned to Department of Children Services by 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Their great-grandmother, Jennifer Stransberry Taylor, never showed up with the children and has not been reachable ever since.

Joanna is described as a white female with blonde hair, blue eyes, weighing 50 pounds and standing 4′ tall.

Jeremiah is described as a white male with brown hair, blue eyes, weighing 18 pounds and standing just 2′ tall.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

News

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content