New Hartnell College Softball Coach carries on family legacy

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Hartnell College recruited Salinas native, Casey Watt as the new Head Softball Coach.

Her father, Andy Watt retired in 2018 after building the softball program and leading the team as head coach for nearly three decades.

“To have your own kids follow in your footsteps is really exciting, super exciting," Andy Watt said. "But, I think her footprint is going to be way bigger than mine."

Casey Watt replaced former coach Erin Houston who joined the team after Andy Watt's retirement.

