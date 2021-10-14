Judge denies Josh Duggar’s motions to suppress evidence in Arkansas

CNN - Regional

By Adam Roberts

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas (KHBS, KHOG) — A judge ruled against all four motions made by Josh Duggar’s attorneys to suppress evidence and dismiss the child pornography case against him.

Last month, Duggar’s attorneys told a judge that photographs of Duggar’s hands and feet shouldn’t be allowed to be presented at trial. They also asked the judge to suppress statements made by Duggar and to throw the case out entirely.

The judge denied all the motions.

Duggar pleaded not guilty in federal court earlier this year to charges of receipt and possession of child pornography. He was released on bond in May.

A federal indictment obtained by 40/29 News accuses Duggar of knowingly receiving child pornography and possessing it in May 2019. It includes images of minors under the age of 12.

Who is Josh Duggar? Joshua Duggar is the oldest of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s 19 children, and was a star on the television show “19 Kids and Counting.”

Joshua served as executive director of the Family Research Council, and led rallies against LGBTQ rights, including a seven-state “Faith, Family, Freedom” tour.

He resigned from the Family Research Council after sexual misconduct allegations made when he was a juvenile were reported. Duggar went into what his family called “long-term rehab.”

