Judge blocks vaccine mandate for California prison guards

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KION) A judge has blocked an order that was set to take effect this week that required California prison employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Kern County Judge Bernard Barmann issued a temporary restraining order that prevents enforcement of the vaccination mandate for guards and peace officers represented by a powerful union while the court weighs a request for a preliminary injunction, the Sacramento Bee reported.

The mandate will still apply to other employees who work in prisons that have health care facilities.

In total, 240 inmates and 39 prison employees have died from COVID-19 related causes.

The Correctional Training Facility in Soledad has seen 20 inmate deaths and 2 employee deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Salinas Valley State Prison has had 6 inmate deaths and 2 employee deaths.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has a reputation as a strong proponent of vaccine mandates. But Newsom opposed a federal judge's order last month for all employees entering California prisons to be vaccinated or have a religious or medical exemption. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar did away with an option for prison employees to instead undergo frequent COVID-19 testing.

The California Correctional Peace Officers Association opposes the mandate. The group contributed $1.75 million to fight the recall against Newsom.

On Oct. 12, Newsom and the state corrections department filed a notice to appeal the ruling that requires prison employees to be vaccinated.