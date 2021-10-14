Skip to Content
News
By ,
Published 1:36 PM

California adults will be able to enroll parents in their health insurance plan

MGN

CALIFORNIA (KION) California has become the first state to allow certain adult children to enroll their parents in its health insurance plan. The California Governor signed the Parental Health Care Act into law this week and it will go into effect in 2023.

Experts believe this will allow more undocumented people to now have access to health care, including hundreds on the Central Coast.

Stephanie Magallon will have more details at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on KION.

California News / Central Coast / Health / Local News / Monterey / Monterey County / Salinas / Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Stephanie Magallon

Stephanie Magallon is an anchor, producer and multi-media journalist at Telemundo 23.

Author Profile Photo

Melody Waintal

Melody Waintal is the Digital Content Reporter at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content