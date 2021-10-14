Andrew McCabe, fired by Trump, gets pension back

CNN - Politics

By Katelyn Polantz, CNN Reporter, Crime and Justice

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, whom Donald Trump-era Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired hours before his retirement as the then-President’s political furor toward him grew, has settled a lawsuit with the Justice Department, allowing him to officially retire, recoup hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees and his pension.

McCabe is a CNN law enforcement analyst.

The New York Times first reported the settlement.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

