Local health care student ready to care for patients if called up during nurse shortage

CNN - Regional

By KPTV Staff

Click here for updates on this story

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — Liam Directo is a third-year nursing student who has a background as a former EMT.

For this past year and a half, Directo told FOX 12 they’ve known nursing students, just like themself, could be called up at any point to perhaps care for patients during any nursing shortages or points where hospitals could be overwhelmed.

That hasn’t happened yet, but Directo says it still could in the future and they do feel prepared to help.

During such a stressful time in the nursing field, FOX 12 wanted to know whether Directo ever thought about pursuing a different career outside of health care. They said the pandemic has convinced them to stick to their dreams, which is serving people at the basic, yet so important level of access, primary care.

Directo plans to start a new program to become a nurse practitioner this fall and hopes to practice in the Portland-metro area after graduation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.