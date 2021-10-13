Former St. Louis County officer stands trial in the alleged death of 12-year-old girl

CNN - Regional

By KMOV Staff

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Missouri (KMOV) — A verdict against a former St. Louis County police officer charged in the death of a young girl could be announced soon.

Preston Marquart was charged with second-degree involuntary manslaughter in Akeelah Jackson’s death. Marquart was pursuing a car near the 8900 block of Halls Ferry Road in Oct 2019. Prosecutors said the former officer was going 58 mph in a 30 mph zone without lights and sirens. Before the officer could stop the speeding car, Jackson was hit by the squad car, according to police.

“You have to live every day, for the rest of your life, know you took the life of a 12-year-old child. Who hadn’t really had the chance to experience life,” Jackson’s father Willie said.

Marquart faced a judge for that trial Tuesday. The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office said the judge is considering the case.

