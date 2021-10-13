Feast of Lanterns apologizes for cultural appropriation

News

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION) Feast of Lanterns has been a Pacific Grove tradition for decades. The festival includes a lantern pageant, activities, and a play of the Blue Willow which includes the “Royal Court.” But now, the former Feast of Lanterns queen and board president shared a public apology and concerns about the cultural appropriation of the event.

Tonight at 11 p.m., KION’s Erika Bratten talked with Kaye Coleman and why she decided to speak out after years of living and partaking in the festival. Plus, reactions from people who live in Pacific Grove who often enjoy the annual event.