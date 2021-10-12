Santa Cruz Chief of Police to resign

News

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) Santa Cruz Chief of Police Andrew Mills announced he is resigning on Oct. 29, 2021. According to the press release, Mills accepted a new position in the City of Palm Springs.

Mills was appointed chief of the Santa Cruz Police Department in July 2017. Before serving in Santa Cruz, Mills was chief of police in Eureka, CA, and as a lieutenant in San Diego Police Department.

Interim City Manager Rosemary Menard will appoint an Interim Chief of Police before Mills leaves at the end of the month.