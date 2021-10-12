Carmel-by-the-Sea appoints new temporary Police Chief

News

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. (KION) Filling-in for Chief Paul Tomasi, Carmel-by-the-Sea City Council appointed Brian Uhler as the Interim Police Chief.

Chief Tomasi announced he was retiring in September, which will officially go into effect at the end of this week.

Uhler was the Police Chief for South Lake Tahoe for almost 10 years before he retired from his 40-year career in law enforcement less than two years ago.

Because Uhler is a CalPERS retired annuitant, he technically can only work a maximum of 960 hours for the city of Carmel. However, since Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order issuing a state of emergency, the hour limitation was suspended. For that reason, Uhler will serve as Interim Police Chief for Carmel-by-the-Sea until a permanent chief is hired.

According to the City Council documents, "the City Administrator determined it was necessary to hire a retired annuitant because the Public Safety Director/Chief of Police is required to maintain adequate staffing in emergency response and recovery."