Power shuts in Monterey, San Benito, parts of Santa Clara County

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) PG&E Customers can expect power outages in Monterey, San Benito, and parts of Santa County. Planned shutoffs started Monday morning at 7 a.m. and are expected to last to Tuesday until 10 p.m. However, due to wind advisories, more areas might be impacted by outages.

California's three largest power companies are coordinating to prepare for wildfire threats and extreme weather.

"Although a customer may not live or work in a high fire-threat area, their power may also be shut off if their community relies upon a line that passes through an area experiencing extreme fire danger conditions," San Benito Public Information officer stated about the Public Safety Power Shutoff PSPS "This means that any customer who receives electric service from PG&E should be prepared for a possible public safety power outage."

The areas impacted by the winds according to San Benito County, include Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Souther Salinas Valley/Arroyo Seco and Lake San Antonio, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest, Mountatins of San Benito County and Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park, Northern Salinas Valley/Hollister Valley and Carmel Vally, Northern Monterey Bay and Souther Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.

Among the areas in Monterey County areas expecting or currently experiencing shutoffs are Lockwood, Bradely, Pine Canyon and San Antonio. According to the State's Power Outage Dashboard, Monterey County currently has 106 custumers without power, however, 79 of them weren't planned. Over in San Benito County, 191 customers were affected and 500 in Santa Clara County.

You can also visiting the PG&E webiste, type in you address to find out about future planned outages in your area here.