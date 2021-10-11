Cemetery vandalized with vulgar graffiti

CNN - Regional

By Rob Polansky

MIDDLETOWN, Connecticut (WFSB) — Someone tagged a cemetery in Middletown with some vulgar graffiti.

Police said a passerby noticed the pink spray paint at the Indian Hill Cemetery on Washington Street around 10:30 a.m. on Monday.

The graffiti read “Land Back” with an anarchy symbol on the cemetery’s sign and was followed by the vulgar phrase “F— Columbus” on the brownstone wall underneath.

Police said they suspect that the vandalism happened during the overnight hours.

They are checking to see if anyone nearby has surveillance video or photos.

The profanity has since been covered up.

Police estimated the cleanup to cost “several hundred dollars.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Middletown police at 860-638-4000.

