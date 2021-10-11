6.2 earthquake shakes Hawaii

CNN - Regional

By Diane Ako

KA’U, Hawaii Island (KITV) — The U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) recorded an offshore magnitude-6.2?earthquake?southwest the Island of Hawaii on Sunday at 11:48 a.m., HST.

The earthquake was centered about 27 km (17 miles) south-southeast of Na’alehu at a depth of 35 km (22 mi). A map showing its location is posted on the HVO website at?volcanoes.usgs.gov/hvo/earthquakes. More details are available at the National Earthquake Information Center website at? earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/hv72748782.

A magnitude-4.3 aftershock occurred at 11:53 a.m., about 5 km (3 miles) north of the magnitude-6.2 earthquake at a depth of 36 km (22 miles). Two smaller aftershocks followed theses quakes and other aftershocks are possible and could be felt.

Strong shaking, with a maximum Intensity of VI, has been reported across the Island of Hawaii, and throughout the Hawaiian Islands. At that intensity, very slight damage to buildings or structures may have occurred. The USGS “Did you feel it?” service (earthquake.usgs.gov/dyfi) received over 1,300 felt reports within one hour of the earthquake.

The depth, location, and recorded seismic waves of the earthquake suggest a source due to bending of the oceanic plate from the weight of the Hawaiian island chain, a common source for earthquakes in this area.

According to HVO Scientist-in-Charge, Ken Hon, the earthquake had no observable impact on Mauna Loa and Kilauea volcanoes. “Webcams and other data streams show no impact on the ongoing eruption at Kilauea except for a few minor rockfalls reported within Halema’uma’u crater. Please be aware that other aftershocks are possible and may be felt. HVO continues to monitor Hawaiian volcanoes for any changes. The Alert Levels/Color Codes remain at WATCH/ORANGE for Kilauea and ADVISORY/YELLOW for Mauna Loa at this time.”

According to the Pacific?Tsunami?Warning Center, there is no?tsunami?threat from this earthquake.

For information on recent earthquakes in Hawaii and eruption updates, visit the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory website at?volcanoes.usgs.gov/hvo/earthquakes.

Volcano updates, photos, maps, and recent earthquake data for Hawaii are posted on the HVO website at?volcanoes.usgs.gov/observatories/hvo.

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA) says it is working with Hawaii County Civil Defense to monitor the situation and to assess any damages that may have occurred.

Residents and visitors are urged to monitor local media for updates. Sign up for emergency wireless alerts at dod.hawaii.gov/hiema/get-ready.

The Hawai?i Department of Transportation (HDOT) reports the following on its Hawaii Island facilities following the earthquake:

AIRPORTS All Hawaii Island airports (KOA, MUE, UPP, and ITO) are open. Staff are conducting inspections of runways and taxiways per established procedures.

HARBORS No damage to commercial harbors in Hilo and Kawaihae.

HIGHWAYS HDOT Highways will be inspecting Hakalau and Kolekole Bridges. No reported damage at this time.

