16-yo shot during vigil for 13-yo who was killed

By WPVI Digital Staff, Katie Katro and Katherine Scott

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — A 16-year-old was shot Sunday night while attending a vigil for a young teenager who was killed last week in North Philadelphia, police say.

It happened around 6:53 p.m. on the 2600 block of N. 22nd Street. Police say the gunman fired at least 12 shots.

The 16-year-old male was shot twice in the leg. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

“They were having a vigil around the corner for the other kid. Now this kid gets shot. I’m like- ‘are you kidding me?’ This is ridiculous. I mean, what are we going to do about everybody shooting each other?” asked Michael Coleman, who lives nearby.

Coleman had been watching TV with his door slightly open. “All of a sudden I heard six or seven shots, and then I saw the kids running down the street. There’s about three or four of them,” Coleman said.

One resident on the block said his car was caught in the crossfire Sunday night.

Others in the area say they’ve had enough.

“I’m not shocked, but I am devastated,” said Kenyatta Spruill from North Philadelphia. “I am most definitely devastated to see what’s going on in our city.”

On Monday morning, you could still see chalk outlines on the sidewalk and a bullet hole in a car door.

The 16-year-old victim is among the nearly 170 children shot in the city this year.

“They’re getting younger and younger,” said Carl Fletcher, who regularly walks through the North Philly neighborhood. “They gotta put them guns down and pick up some books.”

No arrests have been made in connection with the shootings on Friday and Sunday.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS .

Police believe the 16-year-old was shot during a vigil for a 13-year-old male who was murdered on Judson Street as he made his way to school.

