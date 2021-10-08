Student facing charges after fireworks incident at football game in Massachusetts

CNN - Regional

By WCVB Staff

SUDBURY, Massachusetts (WCVB) — A student is facing charges in connection with an incident involving fireworks that were set off during a varsity football game at Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School.

Fireworks went off with about nine minutes remaining in the Oct. 1 game between Lincoln-Sudbury and Fitchburg High in Sudbury. School officials said the fireworks were apparently launched from a wooded area behind the visiting fans’ bleachers.

Sudbury Chief of Police Scott Nix said a search warrant was conducted Thursday at a Sudbury residence.

Police are charging a juvenile with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon and wanton destruction of property.

“It should be noted that due to criminal justice reform laws, there are certain charges that a juvenile cannot be criminally charged. These include disturbing the peace, disturbing a school assembly and the possession of fireworks,” Nix said.

Police said they believe the juvenile “is the sole perpetrator of the incident.

Lincoln-Sudbury High School officials rescheduled this week’s football game to Thursday, and only cheerleaders and parents of seniors on the team were allowed to attend the game.

