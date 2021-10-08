Missouri family members say they’ve waited 990 days for justice following fatal shooting

CNN - Regional

By EMILY RITTMAN

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — Family members of a man who was shot outside of his apartment in 2019 are calling for change to shorten the amount of time that victims’ families wait for justice. They are also frustrated his suspected killer was released on bond.

Family members are heartbroken that Cameron Douglas’ mother passed away from COVID-19 before she could see her son receive justice. His family members say they have waited for 990 days for a trial.

On Thursday, they gathered on the steps of the Jackson County Courthouse.

“Today marks 990 days since the worst day of my life,” Cameron Douglas’ father Bishop Frank Douglas, Jr. said. “My beloved son Cameron was shot multiple times with a Glock 40 and his remains were covered under a yellow tarp on January 21, 2019.”

At first, Douglas’ family members were hopeful their son’s killer would be held accountable.

“The perpetrator of our son’s murder was caught on that same evening,” stepmother Carmen Douglas said. “We were supposed to have an open and shut case. There was video.”

Apartment complex surveillance video recorded the deadly shooting in 2019 off Oak Leaf Drive. Jason K. Cook was charged with second degree murder and armed criminal action. Bishop Frank Douglas, Jr. said the case has had five continuances.

“Teri lived a heartbreaking ordeal every day waiting for this,” Carmen Douglas said. “We need to go to trial as it has been set on October 18th and stop the foolishness.”

Cameron’s mother, Teri Mosley-Douglas, succumbed to COVID pneumonia before a trial began.

“Do you know how unbearable how much pain my family is suffering because my mother died, and the fact that she won’t even be alive to see my brother receive the justice that he is due?” Cameron Douglas’ sister Bria Douglas said. “I am mad. I’m pissed off.”

“After her kidney transplant last year, she was unable to get vaccinated. Forty-five days ago, Teri succumbed to COVID,” Bishop Frank Douglas, Jr. said. “The Jackson County criminal justice system must and needs to improve. Fellow citizens, we must get involved. This burden is not just the prosecutor’s office alone, surviving families of homicide should not have to wait this long for justice.”

The family also voiced concerns about Cook being released on bond.

“Has enjoyed two Christmases on house arrest,” Bishop Frank Douglas, Jr. said. “We must change Missouri’s laws that a class A felon murderer can get bail, reduced from half a million dollars to $150,000. It’s ridiculous.”

“They let this young man out to go home, to be able to enjoy his family and friends, that can come and visit him. Our son was snuffed out,” Carmen Douglas said. “His life was taken from him. He can no longer attain the dreams that he had. He could no longer be the parent that he dreamed of being to this beautiful child.”

Cameron Douglas’ daughter is now nearly 3-years-old.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Friday morning. Family members are asking the court to make sure the trial starts as scheduled on Oct. 18.

KCTV5 News reached out to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office for comment but has not yet heard back.

