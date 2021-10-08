Louis Vignone, postal worker shot and killed in Pennsylvania, remembered as loving husband and father

CNN - Regional

By Jessica Guay

COLLIER TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — A beloved postal worker who was shot and killed on the job is being remembered as a hard worker who loved his family.

Authorities say Louis Vignone was murdered while he was on his route Thursday morning delivering mail in a Collier Township neighborhood. Neighbors who heard the gunshots are still shaken up.

“He was just doing his job,” neighbor Debbie Bock said.

Vignone was 58 years old and lived in Moon Township. KDKA learned he was a devoted husband and father who will be deeply missed.

A childhood friend of Vignone told KDKA’s Jessica Guay, “Lou was always very nice and very pleasant. He was also mannerly and genuine and wouldn’t hurt a fly. He was very loved by his wife and children.”

Another friend named Barbara said, “Louie was a great husband and father. He worked hard and loved his family. He will be greatly missed.”

“The mail guy was one of the most loved guys in the neighborhood. Everybody talks to him,” neighbor Ken Bock said.

Neighbors said Vignone delivered mail to them for many years and he was looking forward to retirement.

“He was just a laid-back guy who was ready to retire. He just told the neighbor across the street here he was thinking about retiring this spring. So it’s a bad, bad situation. I can’t believe it happened here,” Ken Bock said.

Neighbors said they are going to miss their favorite postal worker, but the way he made everyone smile will not be forgotten.

“I saw his son here and I wanted to run to him and hug him, but I couldn’t. It’s just not fair, it’s not right, this world is sad,” Debbie Bock said.

Eric Kortz is the alleged gunman. He is facing federal charges, including a charge for the murder of an employee of the United States.

