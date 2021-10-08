Bannon to defy subpoena from January 6 committee as Trump urges defiance, sources say

CNN - Politics

By Sara Murray, Katelyn Polantz and Ryan Nobles, CNN

At least two associates of former President Donald Trump have responded to the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection — with one saying they intend to defy the subpoena, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Steve Bannon has informed the House committee investigating the US Capitol riot that he will not cooperate with their subpoena to provide related documents, according to a source familiar with the matter. The source characterized Bannon’s response as saying he “stands with Trump.”

Another source confirmed Bannon responded, as did former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. The source would not characterize Meadows’ response. It is not clear if the two others — Kash Patel and Dan Scavino — have responded.

The four associates were sent subpoenas by the House select committee. All four were also sent letters from Trump’s attorney on Wednesday advising them he intended to defend what he viewed as an infringement of executive privilege.

In the letter viewed by CNN, an attorney for Trump advised them to “where appropriate, invoke any immunities and privileges” and not provide documents or testimony.

A spokesman for the committee declined to comment.

