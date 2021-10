News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) An 80-year-old Native American Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital patient survives COVID-19 and returned with a gift to thank the staff that helped her.

The Native American artist painted on more than fifty crosses. Each cross has a different painting on it tailored to each nurse.

