US Coast Gaurd shares images of animals rescued from the oil spill

The spill sent up to 126,000 gallons of heavy crude into the ocean. US Coast Gaurd shared images of the duck and several animals the Unified Command rescued and cleaned up. The spill contaminated the sands in Huntington Beach and other coastal communities.

The screwed-up supply chain may have caused the California oil spill disaster

Divers were sent to examine more than 8,000 feet of pipe and found an underwater Southern California oil pipeline responsible for the major spill was split open, apparently dragged on Sunday.

A 13-inch tear in a pipe was likely the source of a California oil spill. Here’s how it may have gotten there

According to Associated Press, this weekend's oil leak happened not far from a previous catastrophe that lead the modern environmental movement. The 1969 Santa Barbara oil spill ranked among the top human-caused disasters in the United States and the nation's third-largest oil spill behind the 2019 Deepwater Horizon and the 1989 Exon Valdez calamites.

