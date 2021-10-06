Santa Cruz participates in California Clean Air Day

News

CENTRAL COAST Calif. (KION) Today, many across the state took the pledge, ditched their cars, and found other means of transportation to partake in the fourth California Clean Air Day, an event that encourages communities across the state to help improve air quality.

To celebrate, one Central Coast city participated by going green while helping their community with free bus fares. KION’s Erika Bratten, talked with an organizer of the Coalition for Clean Air, along with Santa Cruz Metro. Their efforts are to reduce people's carbon footprint, well beyond just one day. That story airs Wednesday night at 11 pm on KION.