Sheriff’s Office: $120,000 cash found during traffic stop in Alabama

MOBILE COUNTY, Alabama (WALA) — A search of a vehicle during a traffic stop last month led to the discovery by law enforcement officials of a suitcase with $120,000 in cash inside, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said it was on Sept. 21 when MCSO Special Operations, Border Patrol and HSI (homeland security investigators) while working interstate interdiction, pulled over a white 2021 Toyota Camry for traffic violations.

Stephen Eduardi Vasquez Alverez and Esteban Enrique Medena Cevallos were traveling in the Camry and said to be coming from Miami, the MCSO said.

After authorities finished their questioning, the MCSO said, both men gave consent for their vehicle to be searched. As detectives searched the vehicle, a suitcase was found in the trunk containing over $120,000.00 in cash.

Alverez and Cevallos were turned over to Border Patrol for deportation.

