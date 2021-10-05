New record broken as oyster harvesting season kicks off to a great start

CNN - Regional

By Ariel Mallory

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Alabama (WALA) — Officials say it’s one of the best opening days they’ve seen in decades, as the beginning of oyster harvesting season began Monday.

Public reefs are now open to all commercial and recreational catchers, and people were lined up Morning morning launching their boats near Dauphin Island.

A new record was already set as far as the number of harvesters who went out.

Director with the Marine Resources Division Scott Bannon says last year they saw about 110 catchers out and they’ve already surpassed that number.

“Today being the first day we probably had the best participation we’ve ever had in my twenty five years,” Bannon said. “We had about 150 catchers and we had about 650 sacks of oysters harvested so that was a good day.”

Although Alabama is one of the largest processors on the gulf coast, Bannon says oysters have been in limited supply these last few weeks.

“I’ve been to several restaurants in recent history and I sat down and I thought well I’d like to have some oysters. And you would think I would know of all people that they may be tough to come by,” Bannon explained. “I was on one of the restaurants on the causeway and they did not have oysters available.”

R & A Oysters is a local oyster supplier in Mobile County.

The President and Owner Rodney Fox says this year has been a tough one for everyone.

Fox says on top of a pandemic natural disasters haven’t made it any easier.

“Its been a rough year on the gulf coast. A lot of people probably know during the summer months there aren’t a lot of areas open,” Fox said. “Louisiana’s probably the main area, well a lot of closures, Hurricane Ida shut things down for maybe three weeks and there was some other closures.”

Commercial and recreational catchers can only go out during 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

To be a commercial catcher you have to have a commercial license and attend a training session with the Marine Resources Division.

A recreational harvester does not need a license but is allowed a 100 oyster limit on the reefs that are open.

Harvesters are only allowed a 6 sack limit.

