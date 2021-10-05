Firefighters stop by school to eat nachos with students

News

By Tammy Watford

CANDLER, North Carolina (WLOS) — Some special guests dropped by for lunch at one Buncombe County school on Tuesday. It doesn’t get much better than nachos and firefighters!

It was food and fun at Enka Intermediate School, where members of the Enka-Candler Fire and Rescue stopped by to visit students.

“It’s, like, really heartwarming that they would take time out of their day to come over and eat nachos with us and, like, answer questions if we had any,” Enka Intermediate student Kahlil said.

“We got to meet the firefighters. It was really interesting, and it was nice to meet them and see what they get to do,” Enka Intermediate student Savannah said.

The students also got a chance to check out the fire truck and see all of the gear firefighters use while on the job.

