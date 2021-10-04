Two COVID-19 deaths, first among vaccinated individuals in Santa Cruz County

News

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Santa Cruz Public Health announced the death of two people due to COVID-19, both were fully vaccinated and both had underlying conditions.

Santa Cruz Public Health Official, Dr. David Ghilarducci, says vaccines are still effective against hospitalizations and deaths and recommends the public still get their vaccines.

KION's Stephanie Aceves has more at 10 and 11 p.m. with Dr. David Ghilarducci about why these deaths occurred.