Gun goes off, women killed, man arrested

By Curt Yeomans

DULUTH, Georgia (Gwinnett Daily Post) — A Duluth man is facing felony involuntary manslaughter charges after Gwinnett police said a firearm he was handling accidentally discharged, resulting in the death of a woman.

Police responded to the shooting at 3355 McDaniel Road in Duluth on Sept. 25 and found Carlether Foley, 36, unresponsive with a gunshot wound to her head. Police Officer Senior Hideshi Valle said Maxwell Williamson, 22, allegedly shot Foley.

“Williamson stated he had an accidental discharge while he was loading his firearm,” Valle said.

Williamson faces charges of felony involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct. He is being held at the Gwinnett County jail without bond.

Foley’s family has set up a GoFundMe campaign at bit.ly/3D0lFik to raise funds for funeral costs, including transporting her body back to Texas where she will be buried, and expenses related to moving her 17-year-old son to Texas, where he will live with family members.

“We are all devastated by the loss of Carlether at just 36 years old and wer’e not prepared for the high costs surrounding her memorial services,” the family said on the GoFundMe page.

“Due to the nature of her death, additional expenses occurred to transport her from Atlanta to Houston and move her son back to Texas to be amongst family. We want to give Carlether the memorial that she deserves, to honor her memory and say our last goodbyes.”

Foley was Williamson’s neighbor and was asleep when she was shot, and her 17-year-old son found her body later in the day, according to the family.

The family said she was an actress. Her IMDB.com page shows she had appeared in nearly a dozen films, short films and TV series. Her credits include “Blood and Water,” “Screwed Up Christmas,” “Big Joe and the Fam” and “Behind Closed Doors.” She will appear in two upcoming films, the recently completed “The Friend Zone” and “Slice O’ Cake,” which is in post-production.

“Carlether dedicated her life to making those around her smile and feel loved,” her family said on the GoFundMe page. “She enjoyed her career in acting and enjoyed displaying her talents through film and stage productions.”

