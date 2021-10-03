Police officer and paramedic recount heroic car fire rescue

CNN - Regional

By Marissa Sulek

COOKEVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — The incredible body camera video from Monday shows an officer and paramedic spring into action to rescue an unconscious man from a burning car.

It happened just after midnight on 9th Street in Cookeville. Now, those first responders are being honored as heroes.

Officer David Baker and paramedic Justin Remillard said they never met or worked together on a scene before. Still, as a team, they knew how to save one man’s life.

Officer Baker’s body camera captured those moments. With a fire extinguisher in hand, paramedic Justin Remillard told Baker there was someone inside the car that was engulfed in flames.

“I heard one of the paramedics. I guess it was Justin, say, ‘Hey, he’s still inside,'” Baker remembered. “So, I switched from fighting the fire to ‘Hey, we got to get this guy out of the vehicle.'”

“He came around, and we worked together to hold the fire back long enough to get him out of the vehicle,” Remillard said.

In the video, Baker said he could hear the person inside gasp for breath.

“That’s when overdrive set in like “Hey, we got to get this guy out now or he’s going to suffocate,'” Officer Baker recalls.

Remillard said that once he opened the door, Baker started working at the seatbelt. The video shows with a quick pull, Baker takes the driver out of the car – all with the help of a new first responder partner.

“I’m sure we’ll have a strong working relationship,” Baker commented. “He’s got my back. I’ve got his.”

“I’m sure if we get in the situation again, I know I can count on him,” Remillard said.

Baker and Remillard said the man inside the car is recovering. What caused the crash is still under investigation.

