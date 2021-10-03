More than 230 people arrested in Nebraska anti-gang operation dubbed ‘K.O.’

CNN - National

By Alaa Elassar, CNN

A multi-agency law enforcement operation in Nebraska resulted in the arrest of 231 people, according to the US Marshals Service.

Operation “K.O.” focused on reducing and dismantling gang activity in the Omaha metro region, Marshals said Monday in a news release.

The operation, led by the US Marshals Service Metro Fugitive Task Force (MFTF), the Omaha Police Department (OPD), and the Lincoln Police Department, resulted in the arrest of 144 gang members, according to the release.

The four-month operation, which took place from May to August, focused on “arrest warrants involving gang members, gang suppression, and gang intervention/prevention,” authorities stated.

“During Operation K.O., of the subjects who were arrested, 36 were arrested for assault, 68 for weapon charges, two for sexual assault, five for failure to register, six for burglary, 53 for drug charges, 15 for robbery, three for vehicle theft, and 32 for other charges,” the Marshals Service said.

Along with the arrests, 86 firearms, $821,774 worth of illegal drugs, and $48,902 in cash were seized, according to the release.

The Marshals Service emphasized three missing children were also found, as well as two stolen vehicles.

The operation led to numerous significant arrests, including Maurice Coleman, an alleged Flat Land Blood gang member, now charged with assault, robbery, resisting arrest, and weapon violations, authorities said. A missing child was taken into custody during his arrest, the release noted.

‘Named in remembrance of fallen officers’

Operation K.O. was ‘named in remembrance of fallen officers’ Deputy US Marshal Paul Keyes and OPD Detective Kerrie Orozco, the release said.

Keyes, who was a team leader with MFTF, lost his battle with cancer in February 2018 when he was 41 years old. Orozco, a MFTF task force officer, was fatally shot in September 2014 while serving a warrant on a suspect wanted for a shooting. She was 29 years old.

“This operation was dedicated to Deputy US Marshal Paul Keyes and Officer Kerrie Orozco for their tireless efforts on apprehending violent fugitives and serving their community,” said Scott Kracl, US Marshal for the District of Nebraska, in a statement.

“The United States Marshals Service is fortunate to have partners from OPD, LPD, Douglas and Sarpy county to achieve results that exceeded expectations. I’m confident their efforts will reduce violent crime and have rightfully lived up to the memory of Kerrie and Paul,” Kracl added.

Other agencies participating in the operation included the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department, Sarpy County Sheriff’s Department, and the Lancaster Sheriff’s Department.

