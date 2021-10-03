Man struck by car while doing yard work

CNN - Regional

By Andrew Masse

SOUTHINGTON, Connecticut (WFSB) — A man was rushed to the hospital after he was struck by a car Saturday.

It all occurred just after 3 in the afternoon on Minthal Drive.

Southington Police Lt. Keith Egan says the juvenile driver of a Subaru Forrester was trying to negotiate a curve when they struck a man who was by the curbside working on his lawn.

The 63-year-old resident suffered a cut to his head, broken ribs, and a broken clavicle. His injuries are considered serious and was taken to St. Francis Hospital for treatment.

Lt. Egan said the driver of the Forrester remained on scene. The owner of the vehicle, driver, and passenger are all cooperating with investigators.

