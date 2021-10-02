Proposed warehouse facilities could lead to hundreds of job opportunities in Connecticut

CNN - Regional

By ANDREW MASSE

CROMWELL, Connecticut (WFSB) — Hundreds of additional jobs could be making their way to Cromwell.

Mayor Enzo Faienza says that Scannel Company has proposed to develop land over on Shunpike Road, making way for two new warehouse facilities.

The official number of total jobs it would bring to the area weren’t immediately available, but Faienza said it’s in the hundreds.

The Scannel Company were the ones that helped build the new Amazon facility near the Rocky Hill line.

If the project is given the green light, it would be the largest commercial development in the town’s history.

